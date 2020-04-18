Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, overtaking neighboring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.
An increase of 3,783 cases in the last 24 hours also pushed Turkey's confirmed tally within a few hundred of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged.
Read more: Turkey's Interior Minister resigns over coronavirus curfew
Koca said 121 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,890. A total of 10,453 people have recovered from coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,520, the minister said.
The Interior Ministry also said it was extending restrictions on travel between 31 cities for a further 15 days starting at midnight on Saturday.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Turkey says it has no plan for agreement with IMF
Coronavirus: Turkey overtakes Iran with highest confirmed cases in Middle East
Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, overtaking neighboring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 18008 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,132 new cases in 24 hours, total now 8,274
- 6193 Views Coronavirus can survive 60 degrees Celsius for an hour, boiling temp kills it: Study
- 4642 Views Watch: Thousands affected by coronavirus lockdowns in US line up for free groceries
- 3739 Views Coronavirus: Group arrested for selling $800 fake movement permits in Saudi Arabia
- 3456 Views Coronavirus: Saudi imposes 24-hour curfew on Samtah, Al Dayer governorates in Jizan
- 3087 Views Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution unravels the mystery of the ‘Dammam Kidnapper’ case
- 43297 Views Coronavirus: Emirates starts selling air tickets to Dubai from May 1
- 30829 Views Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end amid coronavirus: Internal email
- 23590 Views Coronavirus: Iran’s IRGC unveils new device it says can detect the virus
- 22643 Views Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln
- 18355 Views Coronavirus: Dubai announces stricter lockdown, grocery permits only every three days
- 18008 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,132 new cases in 24 hours, total now 8,274