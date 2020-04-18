Coronavirus: UAE announces fines of over $5,000 for spreading false information

The United Arab Emirates Cabinet on Saturday announced fines of up to about $5,400 for anyone who spreads false coronavirus information in the country.

“It is prohibited for any individual to publish, re-publish, circulate false or misrepresented medical information unauthorized by the Ministry of Health or local Health Authority, or contradict what has been officially announced,” Dubai Media Office announced on Twitter.



The Cabinet’s decision was made in regards to the publication or exchange of medical information related to any communicable diseases and epidemics, in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the world.



The decision was made “with the aim of safeguarding the health and safety of society,” the statement said.

The UAE has so far confirmed 6,302 cases as of Friday, with 1,188 recoveries and 37 deaths.



