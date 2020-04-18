Coronavirus: UAE banks not allowed to fire Emirati employees or reduce their salaries

The UAE’s central bank issued a circular on Thursday forbidding banks in the country from firing Emirati employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The directive does not include Emirati employees who have resigned or did not fulfill their job requirements in a way that would require terminating their contracts as per the applicable laws and regulations.
Emirati employee salaries cannot be reduced due to the outbreak either.
The country had announced on March 30 that it started allowing private companies to change contracts with employees, as the coronavirus pandemic hits business.
The alterations can only happen if both parties are in agreement, according to a statement by the nation’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. Private companies can now permanently or temporarily lower their employees’ salaries and extend paid or unpaid leave.
Employers will still have to provide accommodation and other dues for workers as long as they remain in the country.
The UAE has 6,302 confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 deaths as of Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.
Last Update: 23:48 KSA 02:48 - GMT 23:48