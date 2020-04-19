Coronavirus: Bahrain total tally at 1,773 confirmed cases, death toll at seven
Doctors and nurses are seen doing their final check on the equipment in a makeshift ICU "Field Intensive Care Unit 1" set up by Bahrian authorities to treat the coronavirus critical patients, at a car-park of Bahrain Defence Force Hospital in Riffa, Bahrain, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya EnglishSaturday 18 April 2020
The total number of recovered cases in Bahrain reached 755.
Coronavirus testing
Bahrain has so far conducted more than 82,500 tests and the Ministry of Health had said it will continue randomly selecting citizens and residents to test for the coronavirus.
The Information and eGovernment Authority (IGA) will select 20 individuals from each housing block on a daily basis, over a duration of 12 days.
Selected individuals will receive an SMS text message notifying them of the date and time of their COVID-19 test, which will take place at the drive-through testing facility located at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre and should not exceed five minutes. The individuals are required to bring a valid ID for identification purposes. Through this process, the Ministry of Health aims to conduct more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests for randomly selected citizens and residents.
The individuals may be accompanied by family members, who will also have the option to get tested, provided that the individuals and their accompanying parties all arrive together in the same vehicle.
Bahrain turns car park into ICU for coronavirus patients
Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which carries cells and proteins through the body, when taken from a convalescent – someone who has recovered from an illness – it contains antibodies that can fight said illness.