Coronavirus: Bahrain total tally at 1,773 confirmed cases, death toll at seven

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain reached 1,773 cases on Saturday, while the death toll stood at seven, according to the Ministry of Health.

That marked an increase of 33 cases, a drop from the 40 cases reported on Friday.

The total number of recovered cases in Bahrain reached 755.

Coronavirus testing

Bahrain has so far conducted more than 82,500 tests and the Ministry of Health had said it will continue randomly selecting citizens and residents to test for the coronavirus.

The Information and eGovernment Authority (IGA) will select 20 individuals from each housing block on a daily basis, over a duration of 12 days.

Selected individuals will receive an SMS text message notifying them of the date and time of their COVID-19 test, which will take place at the drive-through testing facility located at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre and should not exceed five minutes. The individuals are required to bring a valid ID for identification purposes. Through this process, the Ministry of Health aims to conduct more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests for randomly selected citizens and residents.

The individuals may be accompanied by family members, who will also have the option to get tested, provided that the individuals and their accompanying parties all arrive together in the same vehicle.

Clinical trials

Bahrain said on Monday it will start clinical trials using convalescent plasma transfusion to combat the disease in currently infected patients. The trials will include 20 coronavirus cases in isolation and treatment centers.

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which carries cells and proteins through the body, when taken from a convalescent – someone who has recovered from an illness – it contains antibodies that can fight said illness.

