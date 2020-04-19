Coronavirus: Bahrain King commends Trump’s efforts in achieving oil market stability

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa praised US President Donald Trump's efforts in achieving stability in energy markets to boost global economy growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency BNA reported on Saturday.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Bahrain's king also commended the “US-led efforts to maintain security and stability in the region and the active role of the American military forces to protect the international maritime corridors in the Gulf, Arabian Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.”

The king stressed the importance of international cooperation to combat the coronavirus pandemic and condoled Trump over the US citizens who died due to the COVID-19 virus.

The White House said the two countries would work together on the coronavirus.

"The president and the king will continue to work together to defeat the virus, minimize its economic impact, and focus on critical regional issues," it said in a statement.

"The president thanked the king for Bahrain's strong support for efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, and for hosting the United States Fifth Fleet."

