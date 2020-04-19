Coronavirus: Canada deaths rise by almost 12 percent in one day

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just under 12 percent to 1,506 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Sunday.
In a statement posted shortly before 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 33,922. The respective figures on Saturday were 1,346 deaths and 32,412 positive diagnoses.
The government projected on April 9 that the coronavirus pandemic could kill between 11,000 and 22,000 people in the country.
It said the country could see between 934,000 and 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 by the time the pandemic ends, assuming Canadians observe strict social distancing and other safety measures over the next few months.
Canada and the United States agreed on Sunday to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Last Update: 15:27 KSA 18:27 - GMT 15:27