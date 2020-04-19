Coronavirus: Oman reports 86 new cases, raising total to 1,266

Oman reported 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country 1,266, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new cases are of 15 Omani nationals and 71 residents, the ministry said.

The total number of recoveries in the country is 233 and the virus-related fatalities stands at six.

Oman’s Minister of Health on Thursday said he expects the daily number of reported cases in the country to peak at 500 cases between April 23 and 30.

At least 150 of those 500 cases could require intensive care, he added.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to instructions issued by the World Health Organization and called on residents to remain at home.

Oman’s capital city Muscat has gone into a complete lockdown, starting from April 10 until further notice, to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, Omani News Agency reported citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Oman health minister expects rate of cases to peak by end of April

Coronavirus: Oman’s Muscat under complete lockdown

Last Update: 07:27 KSA 10:27 - GMT 07:27