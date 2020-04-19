Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia arrests 34 people for violating curfew, health measures
A policeman wearing a protective face mask blocks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya EnglishSunday 19 April 2020
Saudi Arabia’s authorities arrested 34 Saudi nationals and residents for violating the curfew and not adhering to the precautionary health measures the government put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Police in Riyadh arrested two Saudi nationals who appeared in a video where they violated the curfew and were driving recklessly in a residential neighborhood, in addition to terrorizing the public in the neighborhood by firing gunshots in the air and boasting about it through recording their actions and posting the footage online.
Riyadh police also arrested a Saudi national who verbally abused residents in one of the governorates, and a resident driving a vehicle without license plates and boasting about being out during the curfew.
In Asir, the authorities determined the identity of a Saudi woman and arrested her after she appeared in a video driving her vehicle during the curfew hours, recording footage of herself and posting it online.
In Qassim region, the security authorities captured a number of employees of delivery applications while they were transporting people inside their vehicles and trying to hide them from security officials while passing through checkpoints.
The authorities also arrested three Bangladeshi residents who brought a barber to their residence in violation of the preventative health measures.
In Jazan area, police arrested Pakistani expats who turned their residence into a makeshift barber ship after the suspension of barbershop activities in all areas as a preventative measure.
The police also arrested two Yemeni expats who did not adhere to the movement restrictions and went out during the curfew. One of them moved while hiding himself in a cardboard box, while the other filmed him.
In the Eastern province, the authorities arrested a Saudi man who filmed himself violating the curfew, and inciting residents of the Hafr Al-Batin governorate to do the same.
The authorities took all the required actions against the 34 individuals and referred some to the Public Prosecution.