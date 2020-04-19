Coronavirus: Saudi council urges Muslims in Ramadan lockdown to pray at home

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars urged Muslims around the world to pray at home during Ramadan if they reside in countries that have imposed lockdowns or curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

“Muslims should set an example by performing their religious duties while adhering to the preventative and precautionary measures issued by relevant authorities in the countries they live in,”

The authorities advised Muslims to partake in their religious practices, such as praying, but refrain from causing harm to others.

Coronavirus, also known as corona and COVID-19, can spread primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia had said on Friday that Ramadan communal taraweeh and Eid prayers should be held at home to avoid spreading the virus.

Muslims line up, side-by-side, shoulders touching when praying in groups, also known as jamaa’a. However, several Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and others have suspended group prayers in mosques until further notice to slow the spread of the virus. Egypt officially suspended all public group iftar and activities earlier this month as a precautionary measure as well.

