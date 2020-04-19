Coronavirus: South Korea reports only 8 new cases

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.



The nation’s total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The country has been seen as a model for its handling of the new coronavirus after it brought a large spike in cases under control without imposing a nationwide lockdown.

Authorities reacted quickly to the outbreak, having learned lessons from previous pandemics including MERS, and rolled out mass testing more efficiently than any other countries which experienced large outbreaks. Alongside testing, South Korea also emphasized transparency through public information campaigns and tracking facilities which allowed citizens to make informed choices about how to avoid the virus.

Read more: South Korea conquered coronavirus without a lockdown: a model to follow?

The fall to just eight new cases – down from the peak of 909 new cases in a single day in late February – adds to evidence that the South Korean model is working. South Koreans seemed to endorse the government's approach in elections last week, giving the ruling Democratic Party of Korea a majority.

In comparison, the US – which identified its first case on the same day as South Korea – reported over 1,891 deaths from the virus.

Read more:

If lockdowns are lifted after April, coronavirus will 'rebound': German Study

Coronavirus in South Korea: Quarantine violators could face deportation, jail

Coronavirus can survive 60 degrees Celsius for an hour, boiling temp kills it: Study

- With Reuters.

Last Update: 03:38 KSA 06:38 - GMT 03:38