Coronavirus: US federal court orders to stop peddling ‘Miracle’ cure

A federal court in the US has ordered Florida-based Genesis II Church of Health and Healing to stop selling a bleach-based product that it says cures coronavirus, the Justice Department said on Friday.
Today, a federal court entered a temporary injunction against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing requiring them to immediately stop distributing “Miracle Mineral Solution,” an unproven, potentially harmful product that claims to treat #COVID19 https://t.co/L8asn9NpYn pic.twitter.com/8Z5qeaeiZQ— Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) April 17, 2020
The prosecutors who filed a civil complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleged that the solution contains a powerful bleach that could make people sick when it is ingested.
They also accused the company of improperly marketing its “Miracle Mineral Solution” as a treatment for coronavirus making claims that were “unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation.”
Americans expect and deserve proven medical treatments and today’s action is a forceful reminder that FDA will use its legal authorities to quickly stop those who have proven to continuously threaten the health of the American public.— Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) April 17, 2020
"Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products. We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases," he added.