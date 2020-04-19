Coronavirus: US federal court orders to stop peddling ‘Miracle’ cure

A federal court in the US has ordered Florida-based Genesis II Church of Health and Healing to stop selling a bleach-based product that it says cures coronavirus, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The temporary injunction unsealed on Friday against Genesis and four individuals associated with it asked them to immediately stop distributing its “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), an unproven and potentially harmful treatment offered for sale to treat COVID-19.

Today, a federal court entered a temporary injunction against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing requiring them to immediately stop distributing “Miracle Mineral Solution,” an unproven, potentially harmful product that claims to treat #COVID19 https://t.co/L8asn9NpYn pic.twitter.com/8Z5qeaeiZQ — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) April 17, 2020



The prosecutors who filed a civil complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleged that the solution contains a powerful bleach that could make people sick when it is ingested.



They also accused the company of improperly marketing its “Miracle Mineral Solution” as a treatment for coronavirus making claims that were “unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Genesis II Church of Health and Healing operates as a secular company despite the fact its executives hold titles of “bishop” or “archbishop,” they said.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jointly with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had sent a warning letter to the company on April 8 ordering it to respond within 48 hours about what corrective measures it planned to take.

The FDA had warned consumers numerous times over the past decade not to purchase or drink chlorine dioxide products such as MMS sold as medical treatments.



“Americans expect and deserve proven medical treatments and today’s action is a forceful reminder that the FDA will use its legal authorities to quickly stop those who have proven to continuously threaten the health of the American public. It is vital that sellers of drug products comply with the FD&C Act and do not sell products with false and misleading claims, especially to treat COVID-19 and other debilitating diseases, such as autism and Alzheimer’s Disease,” said FDA commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

Americans expect and deserve proven medical treatments and today’s action is a forceful reminder that FDA will use its legal authorities to quickly stop those who have proven to continuously threaten the health of the American public. — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) April 17, 2020

“Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products. We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases,” he added.

Last Update: 15:24 KSA 18:24 - GMT 15:24