Coronavirus cases in Egypt pass 3,000 mark, death toll at 224
A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid concerns over the coronavirus, looks at traditional Ramadan lanterns, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Al Khayamia street in old Cairo, Egypt, April 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya EnglishSaturday 18 April 2020
Hospitals such as Al-Salam, Alexandria University Hospital and Al-Shorouk hospital in Cairo were all closed, AFP reported.
Health ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed had also announced that villages in up to 10 governorates have been quarantined.
“We have several infections from the same source... in what we call local transmission. Before it spreads to become a community transmission, we undertake this precautionary measure of quarantining the entire village... for 14 days,” he said on March 28.