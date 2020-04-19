Saudi Arabia hosts virtual G20 summit of health ministers

Saudi Arabia is hosting a virtual G20 summit of health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies, state TV reported.
The meeting on Sunday will work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, state television said.
Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland as well as international and regional organizations, including the World Health Organization and the World Bank, a separate G20 statement said.
Saudi Arabia holds the G20 presidency.
Last Update: 13:01 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01