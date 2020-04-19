Trump says some states will soon lift coronavirus restrictions to reopen economy

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that Texas and Vermont will allow some specific businesses to reopen on Monday while still maintaining coronavirus precautionary measures, and Montana will start lifting restrictions on Friday.

“Since we released the guidelines to open up America again, and this was two days ago, a number of states led by both Democrat and Republican governors have announced concrete steps to begin a safe, gradual and a phased opening,” Trump said during the daily coronavirus status briefing.

“Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to open on Monday, while still requiring appropriate social distancing precautions.”

“Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday. Ohio, North Dakota and Idaho have advised non-essential businesses to prepare for a phased-opening starting May 1.”

Trump added that his government continues to see a number of positive signs that the COVID-19 virus “has passed its peak.”

Trump had long argued that a prolonged shutdown would significantly hurt the US economy. “A prolonged lockdown combined with a forced economic depression would inflict an immense and wide-ranging toll on public health.”

He rolled out on Thursday his ‘Opening Up America Again!’ three-phase plan to re-open the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said that US governors have the freedom to choose whether or not to start lifting coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Governors will be empowered to tailor an approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own states,” he said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“If they need to remain closed, we will allow them to do that. And if they believe it is time to reopen, we will provide them the freedom and guidance to accomplish that task very, very quickly depending on what they want to do.”

However, health experts have warned against lifting the restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while WHO would like to see an easing, “lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence.”

