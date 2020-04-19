Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ if it was ‘knowingly responsible’ for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face consequences, he did not specify, if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences," Trump during the daily coronavirus status briefing.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

He did not elaborate on what actions the United States might take.

Trump and senior aides have sharply criticized China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province. This week he suspended aid to the World Health Organization accusing it of being "China-centric."

Washington and Beijing, the world's two biggest economies, have publicly sparred over the virus repeatedly. Trump initially praised China's response to the outbreak, but he and other senior officials have also referred to it as the "Chinese virus" and in recent days have ratcheted up their rhetoric.

Trump said the US-China relationship was good "until they did this," citing a recent first-phase agricultural deal aimed at quelling a trade war between the two countries.

He said the question now was whether what happened with the coronavirus was "a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately?"

"There's a big difference between those two," he said.

Trump also raised questions about a Wuhan virology laboratory that Fox News this week reported had likely developed the coronavirus as part of China's effort to demonstrate its capacity to identify and combat viruses. Trump has said his government is seeking to determine whether the virus emanated from a Chinese lab.

Trump also again cast doubt on China's death toll, which was revised up on Friday. China said 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in the central city of Wuhan - half the total - were not counted, but dismissed allegations of a cover-up.

Read more:

‘No scientific basis’ that the coronavirus was created in Wuhan Lab, says China

Coronavirus: China’s virus epicenter Wuhan revises total death toll by 1,290

China raises total coronavirus death toll to 4,632 after reviewing Wuhan data

China says 'no scientific basis' that coronavirus was created in Wuhan lab To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: 23:20 KSA 02:20 - GMT 23:20