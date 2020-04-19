Watch: Foreign workers undergo coronavirus testing in Dubai

The Dubai government has set up a number of testing centers to detect people infected with the coronavirus around the city, especially in densely populated areas such as housing for foreign laborers.

“In cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai police, these tents have been built up in the worker accommodation areas, the labor accommodation areas of Dubai. We are responsible for doing the corona test for the nasal swab for the workers who are staying or being in contact or staying around the area where corona-positive tests were found,” said Sanjay Paithankar, the managing director of Right Health Group.

“We see almost 4,000 patients. Out of those 4,000 patients, hardly maybe one or two are turning positive every day, so the possibility of corona-positive is very less, very well controlled. Only the contacts are huge because these laborers stay together,” Paithankar added.

The UAE reported 479 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a similar increase to the previous announcement, bringing the total number of cases to 6,781, according to the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

The announcement also listed four new deaths and 97 new recoveries. The new numbers reflect results from more than 23,000 tests carried out across the country, which has rapidly expanded its testing network in recent weeks.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 479 new cases, 4 deaths, after conducting 23,000 new tests

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi mass tests workers after contact with COVID-19 patient

UAE gets 5.5 million hydroxychloroquine pills from India

Last Update: 17:50 KSA 20:50 - GMT 17:50