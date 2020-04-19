Watch: Saudi Arabia’s supermarkets stocked with Ramadan staples despite coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has enough foodstuff to sustain the public throughout the month of Ramadan despite a coronavirus curfew and several lockdowns imposed across the country, the spokesman for the Kingdom’s Ministry of Trade Abdulrahman al-Husain said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Al-Husain on Sunday shared a video he took inside a supermarket in Saudi Arabia that was fully stocked with common Ramadan staples such as rice, flour, dates, and Vimto.

“I shot this video a little while ago. Thank God, all Ramadan items are available. The only advice is ‘consumption in moderation always’ and ‘what is more than you need, is something others need’,” the spokesman said on his official Twitter page.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, marks the period when Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset.

This year, due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has infected 9,362 people and killed 97 others in the Kingdom so far, several districts and provinces in Saudi Arabia have been put under complete lockdown.

Earlier this month, a 24-hour curfew and lockdown was imposed on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dhahran and Hofuf, and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, al-Qatif, and Khobar.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars earlier on Sunday urged Muslims around the world to pray at home during Ramadan if they reside in countries that have imposed lockdowns or curfews to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia had said on Friday that Ramadan communal taraweeh and Eid prayers should be held at home to avoid spreading the virus.

During Taraweeh – additional ritual prayers performed by Muslims at night after the Isha prayer during the holy month – Muslims line up, side-by-side, shoulders touching when praying in groups, also known as jamaa’a.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi scholar council urges Muslims in Ramadan lockdown to pray at home

Coronavirus: Expert advice on whether Ramadan fasting during the pandemic is safe

Last Update: 15:19 KSA 18:19 - GMT 15:19