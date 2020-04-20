Coronavirus: Dubai authorities urge employers to maintain health insurance policies

Dubai’s health authorities are urging employers and organizations to continue providing mandatory health insurance policies for its employees, especially during the coronavirus crisis period, according to a statement from the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation.

“We fully recognize the challenges faced by organizations, sectors, and communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We must comply with the basic need of employees which is the mandatory health insurance policy and therefore if the employee’s policy needs to be issued or renewed, the employer or sponsor should fulfill his obligation,” Saleh al-Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, said in a statement carried by state WAM news agency.

“These are unprecedented times and we will overcome this global challenge; in the meantime, we need to move ahead keeping our responsibility in mind, with commitment and cooperation,” al-Hashimi added.

Earlier last month, the Dubai Health Authority confirmed it was extending the use of expired health insurance cards for three months effective from March 24 onwards. Citizens and residents carrying expired health insurance cards will still be able to receive medical treatment during the three-month grace period, according to health authorities.

According to a Bloomberg report earlier on Monday, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said they would be widening the scope of coronavirus testing to cover all citizens and residents across the Gulf nation.

The UAE on Monday said the number of coronavirus infections rose to 7,625 after 484 new cases were detected, the Ministry of Health announced, while adding that the country saw two more deaths due to the virus.

