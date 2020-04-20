Coronavirus: Dubai ruler launches food drive to feed families affected by outbreak

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE’s biggest food drive on Sunday to support low-income families and individuals affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Through the ‘10 million meals’ campaign, which comes days before the holy month of Ramadan, members of the public, companies, and philanthropists can buy cooked meals or provide food items and packages that will be distributed to families across the country.

The initiative comes days before the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset as a show of gratitude and reflection. Giving back to the community is seen as an essential part of Ramadan.

Providing food for everyone, with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a social priority in our battle against the pandemic. The crisis revealed our country’s authenticity and deeply-rooted generosity. In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need. No one is left pic.twitter.com/MISKrDsl5D — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 19, 2020

“The ‘10 million meals’ campaign aims to reinforce social solidarity and cohesion in the UAE to enable us to emerge from the global crisis stronger,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The public, private and humanitarian sectors are united today to empower our people to overcome the global crisis without leaving anyone behind,” he added.

Today, we launched a humanitarian campaign to provide 10 million meals or food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is the best person to lead this campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/hkRQv4btV1 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 19, 2020

Individuals can purchase the meals through the campaign’s website (www.10millionmeals.ae), by sending an SMS to several designated numbers, or by transferring an amount to the allocated bank account. Those who want to donate meals or parcels can call 8004006.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will oversee the campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19.

The UAE has reported 6,781 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 41 virus-related fatalities.

