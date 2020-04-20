Coronavirus: Kuwait reports two new deaths as infections rise to 1,995

Kuwait reported two new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of virus-related fatalities on Sunday to nine, the Ministry of Health announced.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country climbed to 1,995 after 80 new cases were recorded, according to the ministry’s spokesman.

The new deaths are of a 55-year-old Indian resident and a 49-year-old Bangladeshi resident, he said.

Out of the 80 new infections, 72 are of people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals.

Currently, 26 coronavirus patients are in critical conditions, while 13 others are stable.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 80 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 62 حالة شفاء، و حالتين وفاة جديدتين بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 1995 حالة pic.twitter.com/WPLNGBSijg — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 20, 2020

The daily rate of cases reported in Kuwait has been increasing steadily. However, it did spike on April 19 when 164 cases were reported, which was the highest daily reported number of cases so far.

The ministry spokesman advised all members of the public who suffer from illnesses that require them to regularly to take medication to consult their physicians ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

If their doctors advise against fasting, then they should refrain from doing so to protect their health, he added.

Kuwait has imposed several strict precautionary measures including a curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. as well as suspending schools and universities to August. All international flights to and from the country have been halted.

