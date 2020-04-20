Coronavirus: UAE’s fatwa council say medical workers, patients exempt from fasting 

The Emirates Fatwa Council said that coronavirus patients and medical workers on the frontline are exempt from fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

Individuals who have been infected with the virus can abstain from fasting if they are symptomatic or if their physician advises against it, the council said.

Medical workers on the frontlines of the pandemic should not fast during their shift if they are worried about weakening their immunity or losing their patients, the council said.

Several groups of people are typically exempt from fasting during Ramadan. These include the elderly, pregnant women, nursing or menstruating women, people who are sick, and travelers.

The council also urged Muslims to pray at home and ruled that the Taraweeh prayer – the additional ritual prayers performed by Muslims at night after the Isha prayer during Ramadan – could be done at home.

So far, the UAE has reported 6,781 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 41 virus-related fatalities.

The increase in the number of reported cases is due to the massive nationwide testing campaign launched over the past few weeks. So far more over 77,550 tests per million people have been conducted.

Several drive-thru testing centers have been opened across the emirates, and a massive testing laboratory has also been established in Abu Dhabi. A home-testing service was also launched for people with disabilities.

