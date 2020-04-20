Coronavirus: UK finance minister rejects 100 percent guarantee for small businesses

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he was still not persuaded that the government should offer a 100 percent guarantee to banks which lend to small businesses hit by the coronavirus.
The Bank of England has said a 100 percent guarantee would speed up the issuance of loans to small firms facing a cashflow crisis, by removing the need for banks to conduct credit checks for the 20 percent of lending they must underwrite under the current scheme.
Read more: UK coronavirus daily death toll lowest in two weeks
Sunak said banks had approved 12,000 loans under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, up from just over 6,000 as of April 14.
“I am not persuaded that moving to a 100 percent guarantee is the right thing to do,” Sunak said at the government's daily news conference.
“Some people have made some comparisons with what is going on in other countries. I think when you look at the totality of what we are doing it is more significant in scope and scale,” he added.
Germany and Switzerland have offered 100 percent state guarantees on some small business lending.
