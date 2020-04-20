Kuwait expands coronavirus curfew during Ramadan, extends public sector suspension

Kuwait announces it is extending the suspension of work across all state institutions until May 28 and expanding its nationwide curfew to 16 hours as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Initially, the suspension was supposed to last until April 26 when it was announced last month.
“The work should be resumed on May 31 and considered as rest days, as part of the precautionary measures to confront the COVID-19 coronavirus,” the statement from Kuwait’s Council of Ministers read.
Kuwait also extended its nationwide curfew to 16 hours per day from 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. each day beginning from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to begin on Thursday.
Speaking at a press conference held in Kuwait’s Seef Palace, a government spokesperson said the council decided to allow restaurants and food centers to operate deliveries during Ramadan from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. each day.
Kuwait reported two new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of virus-related fatalities on Monday to nine, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases in the country climbed to 1,995 after 80 new cases were recorded, according to the ministry’s spokesman.
Al Arabiya English’s Tamara Abueish contributed to this report.
