UAE announces plans to test all citizens, residents for coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates is widening the scope of coronavirus testing to cover all citizens and residents across the Gulf nation.
The country performed 25,795 tests and confirmed 484 new infections in the past 24 hours, Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the U.A.E. health sector, said on TV on Monday. Total coronavirus cases are now at 7,265, including 43 deaths.
The UAE has imposed movement restrictions across its emirates and has shut malls, limited restaurants to delivery only and halted the majority of its flights.
Last Update: 14:06 KSA 17:06 - GMT 14:06