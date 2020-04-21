Coronavirus: Bahrain extends statewide closures to May 7, bans Ramadan activities

Bahrain will continue to extend the closure of most public recreational activities’ centers’ and the implementation of most precautionary health measures until May 7, as it tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government has also banned most traditional Ramadan gatherings and event due to the pandemic.

Effective from 7 p.m. April 23 until May 7:

Movie theatres, commercial sports gyms, fitness studios, swimming pools, and centers for recreational activities will remain closed.

Shisha Cafes, and services offered by these cafes, are limited to takeout and delivery of food only.

Restaurants, tourist facilities and locations serving food are to remain limited to external orders and delivery services.

All non-essential medical services provided by private health clinics are to remain suspended.

The first hour of grocery store openings remains dedicated to the elderly and pregnant women.

Public gatherings are to remain limited to five individuals or fewer. Individuals are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, and only leave home when necessary.

Face masks are to be worn by all citizens and residents when in public.

Commercial and industrial enterprises providing goods or services directly to customers are to be limited to online sales and deliveries.

Telecom service centers will provide customer services under necessary circumstances, while abiding by social distancing measures.

As for during Ramadan, Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, announced the following measures:

Iftar (breaking fast) will be limited to small family gatherings.

Refraining from organizing and/or attending Ramadan Majlises and Ghabgas (gatherings for large dinner meals after evening prayers).

Refraining from hosting public Iftar banquets.

Refraining from Gerga’oun and Weda’ gatherings.

Refraining from the public distribution of iftar packages.

Zakat Al-Fitr kiosks will be replaced with electronic platforms and applications for the collection and distribution of Zakat Al-Fitr.

However, the following will continue to operate as normal:

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, butchers, as well as stores that sell vegetables, fish or meat.

All forms of bakeries.

All petrol/gas stations.

Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and opticians.

Banks and money exchange agencies.

Factories and manufacturing enterprises.

Administrative offices of enterprises whose activities do not involve direct interaction with customers.

Enterprises that export, import or distribute goods.

Automotive workshops and garages, and shops that sell spare parts.

Enterprises in the construction and maintenance sector.

There are currently 1,952 confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain as of Tuesday. Out of those, there are seven fatalities, 1,162 active patients and 783 recovered patients.

