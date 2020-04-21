Coronavirus: Dubai fines seven traders for hiking face mask prices

Seven traders, including three pharmacies, have been fined by authorities in Dubai for manipulating the price of face masks, according to a statement by the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection.

“The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has imposed fines on seven traders, including three pharmacies in Warsan, Al Qusais, and Al Jaddaf, for tampering with the prices of face masks,” the statement from the Dubai Economy read.

Authorities also imposed fines on two supermarkets in the al-Safa district of Dubai, a trading company in Dubai South, and a marine services company that was not licensed to sell face masks at all.

“CCCP acted against the traders following consumer complaints and due to follow-up and investigations that validated the allegations and the traders were fined. A repeat offense would result in doubling the fines and may lead to closing down the outlet, it warned,” read the statement on WAM state news agency.

Earlier this month, Dubai Economy announced that it had fined 14 merchants for hiking the price of face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement at the time came after the emirate imposed fines on individuals not wearing a mask in closed spaces.

The UAE has since recommended that everyone should wear a mask in public to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

(Al Arabiya English’s Matthew Amlôt contributed to this report)

