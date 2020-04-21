Coronavirus: Kuwait announces 45 new recoveries, raising the total to 412

Kuwait confirmed that 45 coronavirus patients have recovered, bringing the total in the country to 412, according to Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah.
The Kingdom has maintained a relatively low death rate with only nine deaths our of a total 1,995 cases recorded so far, according to the health ministry.
The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.
Kuwait was quick to impose an 11-hour curfew on its population beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew is still in place and has been extended to 16 hours on Monday for each day beginning from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to begin on Thursday.
Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton and Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.
