Coronavirus: Oman announces one new fatality, raising death toll to eight

Oman announced the death of a 53-year-old resident with coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the death toll in the Sultanate to eight, according to the health ministry.



“MO extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the ministry said in a Twitter statement. “May his soul rest in peace."



Oman has so far confirmed 1,410 coronavirus cases and 238 recoveries as of Monday.



The health ministry continued to urge people to adhere to the precautionary measures implemented to slow the spread of the deadly virus.



“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Sultanate of Oman announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran. The Omani government under new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has put some measures in place, including a complete lockdown in the capital Muscat, where a majority of the cases have been identified.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid acknowledged that hte country was due to experience a rise in cases. “The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” he said.



