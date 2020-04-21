Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,147 new cases, a steady increase after spike

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,631, a health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. The Kingdom has seen a steady increase in cases over the past few days following a spike as the result of increased field testing.

The ministry also announced five new coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll 109 on Tuesday. There are currently 9,882 active cases in Saudi Arabia. A total of 1,640 people have recovered so far.

Spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said 76 percent of the newly recorded cases were discovered through the Kingdom’s efforts in field testing. He also said 150 medical teams are visiting neighborhoods throughout the country to screen people in their homes. Over 500,000 people have been screened so far, according to the health ministry spokesman.





Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus daily case numbers have more than doubled over the past few days due to mass field testing, according to the health ministry. Just last week, the Kingdom was recording about 500 new cases every 24 hours. But since Friday, when the health minister announced that medical teams had begun actively conducting mass coronavirus screenings in densely populated neighborhoods, the Kingdom has reported a growing number of cases every day.

Medics in personal protective equipment (PPE) have been checking temperatures of residents and conducting coronavirus swab tests for people in their homes.

Today, the Kingdom reported its highest daily increase yet with 1,147 new cases – more than double the 518 new cases confirmed on Thursday last week, the day before mass screening was announced.



Saudi Arabia has the most total confirmed coronavirus cases in the region and the highest death toll. However, it is also by far the largest country in the GCC, both in terms of population and area.

When taking population into account – with 34.76 million people, Saudi Arabia is larger than all the rest of the GCC states put together – the Kingdom has 141 cases per million people.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Dr. Tawfig al-Rabiah warned that the number of cases in the Kingdom could reach up to 200,000 within weeks, based on four different studies conducted by Saudi and foreign experts. His lower estimate was 10,000.

