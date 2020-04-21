UN says hunger around world could double due to coronavirus fallout

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.
The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.
“COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,” said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).
“We all need to come together to deal with this because if we don’t the cost will be too high - the global cost will be too high: many lost lives and many, many more lost livelihoods,” he told reporters at a virtual briefing in Geneva.
“Acute food and livelihood crisis” is category three of five UN phases meaning a “critical lack of food access and above usual malnutrition”.
Category 5 means mass starvation. UN officials did not give a geographical breakdown of the growing needs, but said that Africa was likely to be hardest hit.
WFP expects to need $10-$12 billion to fund its assistance programs this year compared to a record $8.3 billion raisedlast year, Husain added. It plans to pre-position food stocks over the coming months in anticipation of growing needs.