Coronavirus: Bahrain tally at 1,973 cases, 7 dead, government relocates expat workers

Bahrain reported on Tuesday a total of 1,973 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,162 out of them were active patients, while 784 recovered and seven died, according to the ministry of health.

The Ministry of Interior announced that it will move expatriate workers, in response to the directives issued by the Government Executive Committee to reduce density within expat workers’ accommodations.

The Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said the ministry has phased the movement of expatriate workers to ensure that living standards are held to maintain a healthy lifestyle, along with the continued testing and quarantining of suspected cases.

In addition, Dr. Manaf Al Qahtani, infectious diseases consultant and microbiologist at the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) Hospital and member of the

Kingdom’s National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 said that the increase in active COVID-19 cases reported during the past week is an expected result of the rigorous random testing efforts conducted by the Ministry of Health's mobile testing units across the Kingdom.

Bahrain has conducted more than 94,000 coronavirus tests across the Kingdom.

She added that the government has begun convalescent plasma transfusions trials on COVID-19 patients, a process, she said has proven an effective treatment.

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which carries cells and proteins through the body, when taken from a convalescent – someone who has recovered from an illness – it contains antibodies that can fight said illness.

Anti-coronavirus measures extension

The government also extended on Tuesday the closure of most public recreational centers and kept the precautionary health measures in place until May 7.

That includes: movie theatres, commercial sports gyms, fitness studios, swimming pools, and centers for recreational activities remaining closed.

Shisha Cafes, and services offered by these cafes, remaining limited to takeout and delivery of food only. Restaurants, tourist facilities and locations serving food remaining limited to external orders and delivery services.

Also, all non-essential medical services provided by private health clinics are to remain suspended. The first hour of grocery store openings remains dedicated to the elderly and pregnant women.

Public gatherings are to remain limited to five individuals or fewer. Individuals are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, and only leave home when necessary. Face masks are to be worn by all citizens and residents when in public.

Commercial and industrial enterprises providing goods or services directly to customers are to be limited to online sales and deliveries.

However, the following will continue to operate as normal: hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, butchers, as well as stores that sell vegetables, fish or meat. All forms of bakeries. All petrol/gas stations. Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and opticians. Banks and money exchange agencies. Factories and manufacturing enterprises.

