Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani calls Putin, Qatar Emir to discuss cooperation

Iran and Russia should increase their cooperation in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak and continue to trade with each other, President Hassan Rouhani told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Iranian presidency website said.
In phone call today w/ Pres Putin, we agreed on the importance of int'l cooperation to fight #COVID19.— Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) April 21, 2020
Also agreed that EU must take action against US unlawful behaviors, incl its veto of Iran’s loan request from the IMF to fight pandemic.
Tehran-Moscow will implement agreements.
“Officials from the two countries must make efforts for trade exchanges to take place between them while observing health protocols,” Rouhani said, according to the official website's account of a phone call between the two presidents.
