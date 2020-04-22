Coronavirus: Qatar tally at 7,141 cases, 10 deaths, Cabinet announces Ramadan rules

Qatar reported on Wednesday 608 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the recovery of 75 people and the death of a 55-year-old resident, raising the total tally up to 7,141 confirmed cases, 689 recovered patients and 10 dead, according to the ministry of health.

“Most of the new cases recorded are for expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after it was found that they were in contact with confirmed cases, while some new cases are for citizens and residents who had contact with positive COVID-19 cases within their families,” the ministry said.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Qatar’s cabinet also announced a few measures to be implemented during Ramadan amid the coronavirus.

The official working hours during Ramadan will be as follows: For the government sector, four hours, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and for the private sector, six hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores of foodstuffs, pharmacies, restaurants taking deliveries and the contracting sector are excluded from the application of this decision. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will determine the other necessary activities exempted from this decision.

Employees and workers in the government and private sectors whose work requires providing services to the public are obliged to wear masks while carrying out their duties and tasks, and clients are required to wear masks.

Shoppers are obligated to wear masks before they enter food stores and during shopping, and those responsible for those shops must take the necessary measures not to allow the entry of shoppers who do not comply with this decision.

Workers in the contracting sector are obligated to wear masks while carrying out their duties and tasks, and officials in this sector should provide those masks and adhere to the established precautionary measures.

For people who do not comply with the rule, they could face penalties of imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding 200,000 riyals ($54.9) or one of these two penalties.

