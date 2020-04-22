Coronavirus: Saudi health min gets $12.5 bln, $6.1 bln set up for private sector dues

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Acting Minister of Economy and Planning, Mohammed al-Jadaan, announced on Wednesday that the government will allocate 47 billion riyals ($12.5 billion) to the Ministry of Health to enable it to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The government will also be allocating 23 billion riyals ($6.1 billion) to paying the private sector dues.
Al-Jadaan added that the government doesn’t expect to withdraw from the monetary reserve more than 110-120 billion riyals ($29.2-31.9 billion).
Last Update: 16:46 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46