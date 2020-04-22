Coronavirus: UAE ramps up testing rate to one in 10 people

The United Arab Emirates increased the coronavirus testing rate to about one in ten people, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The Gulf country, which has opened government drive-thru test centers across the country, is focused on making testing widely available to all those who need it, the spokesperson said. The UAE’s state news agency WAM said the country built three additional field hospitals with a total 3,400 bed capacity.
The UAE prioritizes testing people showing symptoms or those exposed to others with the virus, senior citizens, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women. Others can take the test for a fee.
The country has a population of about 9 million and has reported 7,755 virus cases.
Last Update: 10:11 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11