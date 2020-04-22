CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE ramps up testing rate to one in 10 people

A health worker looks at a sample taken from a foreign worker to check for the novel coronavirus at a testing centre in the Al Quaz area of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on April 18, 2020. (File photo)
Bloomberg Wednesday 22 April 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates increased the coronavirus testing rate to about one in ten people, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Gulf country, which has opened government drive-thru test centers across the country, is focused on making testing widely available to all those who need it, the spokesperson said. The UAE’s state news agency WAM said the country built three additional field hospitals with a total 3,400 bed capacity.

The UAE prioritizes testing people showing symptoms or those exposed to others with the virus, senior citizens, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women. Others can take the test for a fee.

The country has a population of about 9 million and has reported 7,755 virus cases.


Read more:

Ramadan amid coronavirus: Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh in two Holy Mosques

Coronavirus: UAE studies converting government buildings into medical facilities

Watch: Dubai uses isolation capsules to transport coronavirus patients to hospitals

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 10:11 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top