Coronavirus: UAE announces 483 new cases, ‘different’ Ramadan message

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 483 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 8,238, the health sector spokeswoman said on Wednesday.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Six new deaths were also recorded, raising the death toll to 52.



The UAE continues to record a relatively higher number of recoveries with 103 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1,546.

The country has also seen a steady increase in daily cases as the health sector ramps up its testing efforts across the nation, with plans to test all citizens and residents, according to spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani.

The UAE has tested close to one million people so far, according to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash.





Ramadan ‘will be different’

As Muslims around the world prepare for the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, al-Hosani said everyone’s health is a priority as the world faces this pandemic. In order to pass this stage, some Ramadan traditions must be changed, according to the spokeswoman.



“It’s true, family gatherings around the iftar table is nice and sharing food with neighbors is something we’ve been accustomed to for years,” she said. “However, this year is different. Let’s postpone these traditions.”



Read more: Ramadan under lockdown: How coronavirus is affecting Muslims country-by-country guide



Even though Ramadan will be “difficult” without some traditions, al-Hosani urged people to consider this an opportunity for self-improvement and to adopt healthy habits such as healthy diet and exercise while at home.

Most coronavirus patients in the UAE who have recovered from COVID-19 followed healthy habits that strengthened their immune systems, al-Hosani said last week.

The spokeswoman advised people to continue practicing social distancing and to adhere to preventative measures to avoid spreading or contracting the virus.

Read more:

Most recovered coronavirus patients in UAE followed ‘healthy habits’: Spokeswoman

Watch: UAE’s youngest patient recovers, celebrates ninth birthday

Coronavirus: UAE studies converting government buildings into medical facilities



Watch: Dubai uses isolation capsules to transport coronavirus patients to hospitals

Last Update: 14:11 KSA 17:11 - GMT 14:11