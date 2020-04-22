Coronavirus: UAE’s youngest patient recovers, celebrates ninth birthday

A 9-year-old Filipino boy has become the youngest patient to recover in the United Arab Emirates, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

He shared a video of the boy walking out of a hospital room as hospital staff cheered.

“The recovery of the UAE’s youngest patient... The [boy] is celebrating his ninth birthday and celebrating life,” the minister said in a tweet.

The boy was recently discharged from the intensive care unit.

The UAE has recorded a comparatively high number of recoveries in a short period of time because most cases in the country have had only minor symptoms, according to a health sector spokeswoman.

The registered recovered cases reached 1,443 as of Tuesday, according to the health ministry. A total of 7,755 coronavirus cases have been detected in the UAE and the death toll reached 46.

The UAE has seen a steady increase in daily cases as the country ramps up its testing efforts across the nation, with plans to test all citizens and residents, according to a Bloomberg report.

Read more:

Most recovered coronavirus patients in UAE followed ‘healthy habits’: Spokeswoman

UAE reports steady increase of 490 new cases amid increased testing

Dubai announces stricter lockdown, grocery permits only every three days

Last Update: 12:00 KSA 15:00 - GMT 12:00