Coronavirus: Kuwait records 168 new cases, two new deaths, 443 recoveries

Kuwait confirmed 168 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 2,248, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
The health ministry also recorded two new deaths, one 75-year-old Indian resident and another 57-yea-old Indian resident.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah said 31 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 443 in the Kingdom.
He told official KUNA news agency that those who recovered will be moved to hospital recuperation wards, pending their discharge from the hospital within the next two days.
The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.
Kuwait was quick to impose an 11-hour curfew on its population beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew is still in place and has been extended to 16 hours on Monday for each day beginning from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to begin on Thursday.
Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton and Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.
Last Update: 09:48 KSA 12:48 - GMT 09:48