Coronavirus: UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis

The United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are working to add more flights to repatriate Pakistani citizens from the Gulf Arab state, a Dubai government source said on Wednesday.

Islamabad last week began repatriating some of its citizens from the UAE, which had earlier warned countries refusing to take back nationals stranded by the coronavirus pandemic that it could review labor ties.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carried home 227 Pakistanis on Saturday.

Thirteen more repatriation flights will depart the UAE between April 20 and April 28, the source said, adding that they will be operated by Emirates, Air Arabia and PIA.

"The governments of UAE and Pakistan continue to work to facilitate further flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals."

Pakistan is a big labor supplier to the UAE, with more than a million Pakistanis living and working in the country, according to Pakistani diplomats. Over 40,000 Pakistanis have registered to return home, two UAE newspapers have reported.

The UAE had earlier warned it could review labor ties with countries refusing to take back nationals who have been stranded, lost jobs or been put on leave due to the coronavirus pandemic and want to return to their home countries.

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Wednesday formed a committee to ensure workers' rights were being upheld and that they were provided with a "suitable living environment", the emirate's government media office said.

The Abu Dhabi Workers Committee, headed by the chairman of the emirate's economic development department, would also ensure the existence of valid work contracts, that workers' rights are upheld and that they are paid for their work, the media office said in a post on Twitter.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi mass tests workers after contact with COVID-19 patient

Watch: Foreign workers undergo coronavirus testing in Dubai

Coronavirus: Dubai eases work visa transfers, immigration procedures

Abu Dhabi testing workers for coronavirus To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: 23:52 KSA 02:52 - GMT 23:52