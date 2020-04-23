Coronavirus: Dubai to resume metro, public bus services starting April 26

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the emirate will resume its metro, public buses and taxi services starting Sunday, April 26, following a decision by authorities to partially reduce movement restrictions in place against the coronavirus pandemic.

“RTA said it will resume the Dubai Metro and public buses services at their normal fares starting Sunday 26 April, 2020. Riders will have to observe preventive and proactive health measures, including maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face masks on metro, buses, and within the premises,” according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

RTA confirmed that ongoing protective health measures for taxi rides will continue such as limiting the number of riders to two at the back seat and maintaining isolators between the driver and passengers.

“RTA has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. Buses and taxis are also sanitized daily,” the authority said.

The news of public transport resuming services follows the announcement that Dubai will allow shopping malls to partially open, and cafes and restaurants to resume operations beginning on Friday during limited hours with a maximum capacity of 30 percent.

The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday its nationwide coronavirus curfew would be shortened by two hours to now run daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, according to state news agency WAM.

