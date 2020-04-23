Coronavirus: Emirates announces flights to eight cities in Europe, Africa, Asia

Emirates airlines has announced flights to eight cities next week in Europe, Africa and Asia for UAE residents and visitors looking to return home after a period of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights will operate to Frankfurt (April 25, 27, 29), Jakarta (April 26), Johannesburg (April 25), Lagos (April 26), London Heathrow (April 23, 24, 26, 28, 30), Madrid (April 29), Manila (April 24, 28, 30), and Tunis (April 30) next week.

“Only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination,” the airline said in a statement.

Customers who wish to fly to Johannesburg, Lagos, and Tunisia will need to contact their embassy in the UAE to organize their flights, all other flights can be booked normally as one-way tickets.

All flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Emirates and other Gulf airlines have begun to offer some flights out of the UAE for those looking to return last week, but incoming flights are still unavailable except for government-organized repatriations.

“Currently some of our flights are available for booking from May 1. However, the situation remains dynamic and these flight services could be subject to change. We aim to provide our customers with as much notice as possible should there be any changes,” an Emirates spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

It is currently unclear when government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and we hope to resume services as soon as conditions allow. This includes receiving government approvals, the easing of travel restrictions, and commercial demand. We will announce any service resumption when we are in a position to do so,” the spokesperson added.

