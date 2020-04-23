Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 151 new cases, one new death

Kuwait confirmed 151 new coronavirus cases and one new death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,399 and the virus-related death toll to 14, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

A 41-year-old Kuwait national who was being treated in the intensive care unit at one of Kuwait’s coronavirus facilities died from the virus.

The new cases include 12 people who had traveled abroad. These include nine Kuwaitis who had been in the United Kingdom, one Kuwaiti who was in the United Arab Emirates, one Kuwait who had been to Turkey, and one Kuwait who was in Egypt.

A total of 132 people were infected after they had direct contact with previously infected individuals, the ministry added.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 151 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 55 حالة شفاء، و حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 2399 حالة pic.twitter.com/NSReGKqbvy — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 23, 2020

The number of recovered cases in Kuwait rose to 498 on Thursday after health minister Basel al-Sabah announced 55 new recoveries.

Seven other new cases are currently under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infected.

The number of cases in Kuwait surpassed the 2,000 mark on Tuesday, and the daily reported number of cases has been steadily rising as more citizens return to the country. Kuwait has plans to repatriate 40,000 citizens on 188 flights between April 16-25 from countries around the world, after thousands were left stranded when the coronavirus halted flights globally.

Kuwait on Monday extended its nationwide curfew hours to 16 hours each day starting from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan to contain the outbreak.

Last Update: 10:04 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04