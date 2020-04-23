Coronavirus: Missing Chinese citizen journalist Li Zehua resurfaces in Wuhan

A Chinese citizen journalist who posted videos about the coronavirus situation in the city of Wuhan has resurfaced after going missing for almost two months, saying in a YouTube video that he had been forcibly quarantined.
Li Zehua, 25, was one of three citizen journalists who went missing in Wuhan.
A video he published on February 20 showed temporary porters being hired to transport corpses of people who apparently died of the coronavirus. It was viewed 850,000 times on YouTube, which is blocked in China.
#COVID_19 should have been a local epidemic in the center of #China, but instead it has killed hundreds of thousands and sickened millions, because of the actions of the Chinese government, says @GordonGChang.https://t.co/x6jEYl3MMG pic.twitter.com/LCCHGpJnUC— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 22, 2020
US congressman Jim Banks called in March 31 on the US State Department to urge China to investigate the disappearance of the three.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed Banks’ call at the time, saying it was “totally based on trumped up messages and information.”
Li, in his new video posted on Wednesday, said police took him from his apartment in Wuhan on Feb. 26 and questioned him at a police station on suspicion of disrupting public order.
He said that after nearly 24 hours, the police station chief told him he would not be charged but must undergo quarantine because he had been to high-risk areas, such as a crematorium.