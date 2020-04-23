Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows residents with valid visas to travel back home

Saudi Arabia will allow residents with valid visas to travel back to their home countries if they wish as part of an initiative called “Awdah” (i.e. return), the Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.

Residents who wish to return to their home countries can submit an application requesting as much on the online platform “Absher” (www.absher.sa) .

The Ministry said the initiative was created in cooperation with a number of relevant government entities, and requests will be received and approved in coordination with the specialized authorities to finish their international air travel procedures.

An SMS will be sent to the applicant, once the request is approved, with the time of the flight, ticket number and the booking details.

The applicant should then obtain the ticket and finish his or her travel arrangements.

The application process is started by visiting the “Absher” online services platform, selecting the “Awdah” icon, filling in the required information, including the residence visa number, date of birth, mobile number, city of departure and airport of arrival.

An applicant isn’t required to have an account on “Absher”.

The Ministry of Interior said that departing from the Kingdom can only be done through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The ministry will allow expatriates who wish to use the service, but residing in cities other than the ones where the designated airports are located, to travel between the cities to reach their airport of departure.

