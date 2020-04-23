Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia removes erected barriers around holy Kaaba in Mecca

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have decided to remove the protective barriers around the holy Kaaba that were earlier erected last month as a precautionary measure as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to the body in charge of the Two Holy Mosques.

The President of the General Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin al-Sudais announced the move on Friday while adding that constant sterilization of the Grand Mosque would continue during the month of Ramadan.

“The presidency is working effectively with a high level of coordination to review and evaluate precautionary measures and ensure their effectiveness and necessity, and accordingly, the directive was issued to remove barriers and intensify sterilization and disinfection operations,” the body quoted al-Sudais as saying.

Read more: Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month amid coronavirus begins on Friday

The decision to remove the barriers came as the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted on Thursday night in Saudi Arabia, meaning that the holy month officially begins on Friday in the Kingdom and across much of the Islamic world.

Over 3,500 workers are currently working around the clock to sterilize the Grand Mosque and its outer yards during the month of Ramadan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved a reduced version of the special nighttime Taraweeh prayers performed at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and Prophet’s Mosque in Medina while still suspending the public from praying within the grounds during Ramadan.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspending public prayers inside Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Coronavirus Ramadan: Saudi King approves reduced Taraweeh prayers in Two Holy Mosques

Pictures: Saudi Arabia’s authorities in Mecca sterilize cover, surface of Holy Kaaba

Last Update: 16:37 KSA 19:37 - GMT 16:37