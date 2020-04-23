Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia repatriates 250 citizens stranded in France

Saudi Arabia repatriated 250 citizens who were stranded in France after the deadly coronavirus pandemic forced airlines around the world to halt all flights.

Before their return, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Paris gathered its citizens in a hotel to ensure their health and documents were in order before their flight.

“Everything was made easy for us. Honestly, we didn’t have any problems. We could call the embassy and the airlines whenever.

They provided the way to get to the airport as soon as possible,” one citizen told Al Arabiya.

All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that the passengers are healthy, and they have been asked to adhere to preventative quarantine measures, according to SPA.

Their arrival comes after King Salman ordered the foreign minister to work on procedures that will allow Saudi citizens to return to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has reported 13,930 coronavirus cases and 121 virus-related deaths so far.

Last Update: 13:43 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43