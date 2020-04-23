Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports seven deaths, 1,158 new cases

Saudi Arabia reported seven new deaths and 1,158 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 13,930, Ministry of Health spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Thursday.

The total number of virus-related deaths in the country is 121, he added.

A 69-year-old Saudi Arabian woman died of the coronavirus in Jeddah, as well as six other non-Saudi nationals in Jeddah and Mecca. They were between the ages of 23 and 67 years old and most suffered from chronic illnesses, al-Abd al-Ali said.

Saudi Arabian citizens make 15 percent and non-Saudi residents make up 85 percent of the newly reported cases.

In Medina, 293 cases were reported, 209 in Mecca, 208 in Jeddah, and 157 in Riyadh.

The other cases were detected in several cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1158) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (113) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (1925) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/MCzCrHl2BV — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 23, 2020

Al-Abd al-Ali on Thursday said that numbers would continue to rise as these field testing programs take place around the country.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Monday that the spike in the numbers of daily reported coronavirus cases this week is due to cases being detected by the expanded field testing programs.

Medical teams have been conducting mass coronavirus screenings in neighborhoods across the Kingdom since Friday to ensure that cases are detected early.

We are conducting mass surveillance of COVID19, to proactively increase efforts to reach populations within neighborhoods and individuals in their homes. We’ve also expanded the drive-through testing, to identify cases early on, thereby minimizing the need for hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/xrwRz90htS — توفيق الربيعة (@tfrabiah) April 17, 2020

“Instead of waiting for someone to tell us that they have been infected and having to isolate all those who had direct contact with them, we go to the neighborhoods that we feel might have a lot of cases. We go to homes, we go to residential complexes so we can discover the cases before they come to us,” al-Rabiah said.

So far, 1,925 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

