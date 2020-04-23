Coronavirus: Saudi Aramco has 15,000 employees pumping oil on rigs

Saudi Aramco has isolated 15,000 employees on offshore oil rigs in order to ensure a continued supply of petroleum products to the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company told Al Arabiya English.

Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s energy giant, is the world’s most valuable company, and pumps more oil on a daily basis than any other producer in the world. The company has over 70,000 employees, according to a 2017 report released by Aramco, and has focused on their morale as a key component to ensuring productivity.

But with the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Saudi Arabia, which has reported over 12,772 cases of the virus, Aramco said it had acted to protect its workers while ensuring business operations continue.

“The followed precautionary measures behavior played a successful role in operating offshore rigs. 15,000 employees were isolated in offshore rigs to make sure that Saudi Aramco deliver its commitment to the rest of the world,” said Aramco.

Oil rigs are seaborne facilities, set out in water offshore with drills used to explore and extract oil from deep rock formations beneath the seabed. Although workers usually stay on oil rigs for the duration of their stay, Aramco’s coronavirus response has turned these rigs into islands of their own, without a chance of infection.

The company said that it had been working to maintain the morale of its employees, who were in turn were fulfilling energy needs.

“The synergy in business was enabled as a result of the employees well power, professionalism and reliability. The employees are physically operating from hundreds of ships, production platforms and offshore drilling platforms to fulfill energy needs,” Aramco said.

While oil demand has nosedived in the past couple of months, it still remains an essential commodity to global supply chains, providing fuel for heating, and raw materials for manufacturing goods.

Fundraising to fight coronavirus

Earlier this month, Aramco announced a 200 million riyal ($53.33 million) donation to the Health Endowment Fund of the Saudi Ministry of Health to combat the coronavirus.

The company’s employees have also sought to raise money for charity, with donations going to those that are most vulnerable to the virus. So far, donations have reached 6.25 million riyals, with the final figure set to be matched by Aramco once the campaign is complete.

The fundraising efforts come as the Kingdom puts into place its own stimulus to counter some of the economic impact from the virus.

Saudi Arabia has reported 12,772 coronavirus infections in the country, with 114 dead. There have been 1,812 recoveries so far, according to the health ministry.

On Wednesday, the Kingdom’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed al-Jadaan, said that Saudi Arabia may borrow an additional 100 billion riyals this year, and draw down no more than 110-120 billion riyals from its reserves to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has so far announced economic stimulus amounting to 177 billion riyals. That included 47 billion riyals allocated to the healthcare sector and 130 billion riyals allocated to support the private sector and individuals.

