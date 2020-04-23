Coronavirus: UAE reports 518 new cases, four new deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 518 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,756 and the virus-related death toll to 56, according to the Ministry of Health.

Four residents of Asian origins died of complications after they were infected with the virus, the ministry said in a statement.

They suffered from chronic illnesses.

The newly reported cases include people of different nationalities, all of whom are currently stable and are receiving treatment, the statement added.

The number of recovered cases in the country rose to 1,637 after 91 new recoveries were reported since yesterday.

Ramping up testing efforts

The new cases were detected after the ministry ramped up its testing measures across the country in an effort to contain the virus and detect infections early.

More than 29,000 tests were conducted in the past day, the ministry said.

Almost one million people have been tested across the emirates so far, and the Ministry of Health has announced plans to test all residents and citizens.

Easing restrictions

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi and tourist-hotspot Dubai could ease restrictions and begin opening up malls and other facilities soon.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development issued new Ramadan guidelines that will allow residents to leave the house to visit family or perform one activity per day. However, when the new rules will go into effect has yet to be announced.

