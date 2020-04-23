Coronavirus: UAE shortens curfew hours during Ramadan

The curfew that was imposed in the United Arab Emirates from the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. will now begin from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

However, the statement did not state whether Dubai, where a strict 24-hour curfew has been imposed, will also loosen curfew hours.

Supermarkets, food outlets, grocery stores, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, meat, fruit, and vegetable markets, as well as butcheries, bakeries, coffee and tea mills, and dessert shops will be allowed to open from the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., WAM reported.

The stores will be required to adhere to the health ministry’s precautionary measures when they open, which includes ensuring the percentage of shoppers in one given store or grocery does not exceed a 30 percent capacity, the statement added.

Additionally, customers must maintain a two-meter distance between one another.

Stores will have to follow additional guidelines for stage one of reopening published by each city’s Department of Economic Development.

The ministry urged citizens and residents to comply with the protocols to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.

The UAE has so far reported 8,756 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 56 virus-related fatalities.

The health ministry has been ramping up its testing measures across the country in an effort to contain the virus and detect infections early.

Almost one million people have been tested across the emirates so far, and the Ministry of Health has announced plans to test all residents and citizens.

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi and tourist-hotspot Dubai could ease restrictions and begin opening up malls and other facilities soon.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development issued new Ramadan guidelines that will allow residents to leave the house to visit family or perform one activity per day. However, when the new rules will go into effect has yet to be announced.

